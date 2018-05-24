This weekend, head downtown for the inaugural Art to Music Festival, which kicks off tonight, May 24, at The Parlor.

The festival, organized by LeMieux Studios, aims to combine music and art in a way that will give audiences a new kind of experience. Through this, the festival will also give many artists and musicians an opportunity to express themselves and introduce their work to the public.

Over the weekend, the fest will include artistic collaborations, interactive activities, live art and music. On Thursday, there will be demonstrations by mobile artist George Ufford, live painting by artist Louis DeAngelo, and a string quartet.

On Friday, activities include recitations of lyrics and poetry, a calligraphy demonstration, open mic night, pianist performances and a performance by Jeffrey Livingston, who will improvise electronic music using different effects pedals.

On Saturday, there will be an art and music event geared toward community youth, a classical music performance by guitar duo Eric Liffmann and Masson LeMieux, and a program by drummer Luke Hester, among others.

The festival is free and open to the public.

The Art and Music Festival will be held May 24-26 at The Parlor, 705 Saint Joseph St. Times vary by day.