Famed 19-year-old producer Whethan is bringing his synth-heavy future-bass sound to Baton Rouge this Sunday.

You might be familiar with Whethan thanks to his massively successful single “High” featuring Dua Lipa, a track that was featured on the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Freed.

Like many up-and-comers in the music industry, his career began on SoundCloud—his remix of the “XE3” by Mssingno has accrued over 11 million plays on the platform. At the young age of 16, he caught the attention of EDM powerhouse Skrillex, kicking his career into high gear. He has gone on to work with a number of notable producers, including Flux Pavilion and Oliver Tree.

Earlier this year at Coachella, Whethan’s set spawned a viral sensation when he brought Mason Ramsey, the “Walmart yodeling kid,” on stage to perform his famous yodel.

Performing alongside Whethan at his upcoming Baton Rouge show is Chet Porter, an established producer in his own right. Listen to his most popular track, “Stay,” here.

Tickets for Whethan’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 16, are $22.50 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Listen to Whethan’s track “High” featuring Dua Lipa below: