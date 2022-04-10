Sunset yoga, a retro Record Party and more this week in Baton Rouge

Take a sunset yoga class Wednesday

Take away your mid-week stress with an outdoor, sunset yoga class hosted by Evolve Studio this Wednesday, April 13, at Perkins Rowe.

Roll out your yoga mats on The Green and get ready to stretch and relax to end your Wednesday. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn some new yoga techniques as you take in the amazing afternoon weather.

The yoga class starts at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but you must register because spots are limited. The Green is adjacent to Anthropologie in Perkins Rowe.

Spin your own records for a retro DJ set Thursday

Bring your best vinyl for the Record Party at The Breaks Bar hosted by Spoke and Hub this Thursday, April 14.

Every Thursday, Spoke and Hub is giving guests the opportunity to host their own DJ set. All you have to do is bring your own records and get ready to blast vintage jams. It’s sure to be a rocking time.

The Record Party starts at 5 p.m. Spoke and Hub is at 5412 Government St.

Rock out with the Gin Blossoms Friday

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is bringing back the ’90s with a performance by Gin Blossoms this Friday, April 15.

Hear the throwback band play all their chart-topping hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Start your weekend off right by reliving the glory days with hits of the 1990s.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.