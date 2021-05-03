A sunset paddle, spring markets, Ascension Parish Fair and more events around Baton Rouge this week

Pick up local produce at the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Tuesday edition
Red Stick Farmers Market continues its Tuesday markets at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Goodwood Library, 8 a.m.-noon. The market is celebrating “Gardening Month” for May with plenty of vegetables and herbs to help you build your own spring/summer garden.
If you can’t make it out to the Tuesday market, you can still pick up your local fruits and veggies at the Thursday market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Saturday market downtown.
Join BREC at the Milford Wampold Memorial Park on Thursday, May 6, 6:30-8 p.m., for a sunset paddle around the LSU lakes. Kayaks and canoes are available to rent, but participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure availability.
Wampold Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.
Take your family to the Ascension Parish Fair this weekend
Ascension Parish Fair will be May 6-9 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. There will be live music, carnival rides, food, hot air balloon rides and more.
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.
Get ready for the next MidCity Makers Market
The MidCity Makers Market will be hosting its May market this Friday, May 7. It’s taking place at Circa 1857, with plenty of art, crafts and more from 70 local vendors. You can grab a drink from Leola’s Café & Coffee House, and food from Memphis Mac BBQ and Dat’z Italian. There will also be mive music from Peter Duffield & Three Blind Mice.