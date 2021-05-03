A sunset paddle, spring markets, Ascension Parish Fair and more events around Baton Rouge this week

Participate in a sunset paddle on the lakes

Join BREC at the Milford Wampold Memorial Park on Thursday, May 6, 6:30-8 p.m., for a sunset paddle around the LSU lakes. Kayaks and canoes are available to rent, but participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure availability.

Find out more about the event here. Wampold Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Take your family to the Ascension Parish Fair this weekend

Ascension Parish Fair will be May 6-9 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. There will be live music, carnival rides, food, hot air balloon rides and more.

For more information, click here.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Get ready for the next MidCity Makers Market

The MidCity Makers Market will be hosting its May market this Friday, May 7. It’s taking place at Circa 1857, with plenty of art, crafts and more from 70 local vendors. You can grab a drink from Leola’s Café & Coffee House, and food from Memphis Mac BBQ and Dat’z Italian. There will also be mive music from Peter Duffield & Three Blind Mice.

For more information, click here.

Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Check out a spring pop-up farmers market at Alexander’s Highland Market

Alexander’s Highland Market will be hosting a Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market on Saturday, May 8. Farmers, brewers, artists and small businesses will be present to sample and sell their products.

For more information, click here.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.

