Summer travel: Tell us your fave Gulf Coast destination for a chance to be featured in ‘225’

Summer is fast approaching, which means the Capital Region is about to clear out as its dwellers escape to beaches, lakes and small towns for vacay. 225 wants to know where you’re headed.

Give us the deets: Where is your favorite travel destination along the Gulf Coast? What do you love about it? Who do you go with? Where do you eat and stay? How do you spend your time and what keeps you coming back for more?

We’d love to quote your travel traditions in 225! For this feature we’re considering Gulf Coast destinations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas. Fill out the form below for a chance to have your answers featured in our June 2025 edition. Safe travels!