Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Strawberry Jam, the St. Jude Fair and more

Spend the weekend at the fair

The annual St. Jude Fair will be held on Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.

Hop on carnival rides in between bites to eat or one of its many scheduled concerts. On Friday, Parish County Line will perform on the main stage as bingo is held in the cafeteria. Saturday will see performances by the Drew Danzy Band and the Chase Tyler Band. Sunday will bring the St. Jude Band on stage just before That 70’s Band. Stay tuned for the $10,000 raffle drawing announced Sunday afternoon. Or, register to volunteer here.

Tickets are available in advance. A weekend pass is $70 each and a pass for unlimited rides is $20. The St. Jude Fair is from 5-10 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is at Highland Road at Gardere Lane.



Have a fruitful Saturday

Red Stick Farmers Market is hosting its annual Strawberry Jam on Saturday, March 25.

Head over to the farmers market’s regularly scheduled Saturday event to find a berry surprise waiting. Guests will have the chance to watch strawberry cooking demonstrations by Chef Yvette Bonanno; listen to live music by Queta Cavalier; participate in a kids ice cream activity; meet Jazzy the Strawberry and shop special strawberry goods. The Galvez Garage will be available for additional parking spaces.

Strawberry Jam is free to attend and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. It is at 501 N. Fifth St.

Send the kids to learn about the musical world on Saturday

The East Baton Rouge Library’s Children’s Books and Music Series featuring the Kids’ Orchestra will host an event on Saturday, March 25.

Ages 5-11 are welcomed to join activities combining books and music. Attendees will sing, dance and learn all about musician Trombone Shorty and this month’s chosen instrument: the trombone. All children under 9 must be chaperoned by an adult.

Registration is required, but the event is free. Call 225-756-1160 to sign up. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

See a concert on Saturday

L’Auberge Casino is hosting Three Dog Night on Saturday, March 25.

Hear the live version of the classics you’ve probably heard on television commercials, the radio or in several movies (including Forrest Gump). The Grammy-nominated band is known for its hit songs “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Shambala” and others.

Tickets range from $40 to $170. The concert starts at 8 p.m. in the L’Auberge Event Center at 777 L’Auberge Ave.