On Saturday night, head to the River Center for a riveting performance of H.M.S. Pinafore by local opera company Opéra Louisiane.

H.M.S. Pinafore, sometimes referred to as The Lass That Loved a Sailor, is a comic opera and the brainchild of dramatist W. S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan.

The opera—a classic love triangle—tells the story of Josephine, the ship captain’s daughter, who falls in love with lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw, even though her father has promised her to First Lord of the Admiralty Sir Joseph Porter. At the end of the moving story, attendees will find out which suitor she chooses.

Tickets range in price from $38-$88 and may be purchased here.

H.M.S. Pinafore will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Baton Rouge River Center Theater, at 220 St. Louis St.