Tomorrow night, Feb. 9, The Lilli Lewis Project takes over Mid City Ballroom.

The group, hailing from New Orleans, performs in the rock, funk, soul and jam genres. They draw inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and Phish, but consider themselves more of a movement than a band.

The concert celebrates the release of their latest album, The Henderson Sessions.

Lewis is a self-proclaimed folk-rock diva, known for her powerful vocals and progressive message. Over the course of her career, she has performed alongside Dr. John, Little Freddie King and Betty Shirley.

Baton Rouge-based acts Ship of Fools and The Smooth Cat & 9th Life will also perform. Ship of Fools is a four-piece indie rock/folk band. The Smooth Cat & 9th Life deliver smooth raps with hip hop vibes.

Tickets are $8 in advance and may be purchased here, or $10 at the door, cash only.

