Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 5. The holiday, an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry, is designed to forge a love of reading and art appreciation in young readers and bring business to independently owned comic book stores.

Free Comic Book Day, which began in 2002, is coordinated by Diamond Comic Distributors, which distributes Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and DC Comics, among others.

Comics are created specifically for Free Comic Book Day and are given away by participating retailers free of charge. One local comic book store, Louisiana’s Double Play, will be participating.

Louisiana’s Double Play is a shop that buys, sells and trades comic books, collectibles and trading cards. (Read our story on the store from the December 2016 issue of 225.)

Pick up your free comic at Louisiana’s Double Play this Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The store is at 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.