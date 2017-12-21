This Saturday’s Alumni Classic is bringing back all the old high school rivalries.

The 8th annual basketball classic, presented by Magnificent Entertainment, will feature eight games, each played by former team members. The players will reignite their old rivalries, playing the same people they faced more than 10 years ago.

At 5 p.m., Parkview Baptist will face off with Redemptorist Alumni. The women’s teams will play at 6 p.m. with Capitol High playing Southern Lab. At 7 p.m., Capitol High will face Istrouma High. The last game of the night will be at 8 p.m. as Baker High meets McKinley High.

This community event will also include a live DJ, concessions and performances by the local dance group Pirouette Dancers and Alpha Mu Tau sorority and fraternity groups.

The 8th annual Alumni Classic is this Saturday, Dec. 23, at Capitol High School, 1000 N. 23rd St. Admission is $5. For more info, call 954-6222 or email [email protected].