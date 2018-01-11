The biggest talking point surrounding the LSU football program in recent weeks hasn’t had to do with any game or opponent, but rather the uncertainty at the Tigers’ offensive coordinator position.

First-year play-caller Matt Canada’s once-questionable future has finally been unveiled, as he and LSU have agreed to part ways after just one season together. LSU officially announced Jan. 5 that Canada, who was widely regarded as a big-name hire a year ago, will be replaced with tight-ends coach Steve Ensminger.

Ensminger played quarterback at LSU in the late 1970s and has held the offensive coordinator title at Texas A&M, Clemson and most recently in an interim role at LSU following the firing of Les Miles in 2016. The decision comes with plenty of controversy, as the fan base was hoping for another “splash hire” to fix yet another season of offensive mediocrity.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser give their thoughts on the Ensminger promotion and tackle all the other postseason storylines across the nation, including Alabama winning yet another national title and which LSU juniors will be leaving early for the NFL Draft.

