Twenty years ago, the release of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone changed the world forever. To celebrate this momentous Potterversary, Barnes & Noble is hosting three events throughout the year, the first of which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event is open to everyone—Gryffindors and Slytherins alike. There will be several stations and activities scattered throughout the store, including wand making, a sorting ceremony, a scavenger hunt, potions class and a costume contest.

It’s sure to be a magical time, regardless of whether you’re a diehard Potterhead or new to the fandom.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration event will be held at Barnes & Noble this Saturday, Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Barnes & Noble is at 2590 Citiplace Court. The event is free.