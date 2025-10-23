Step right up! 6 things to try at this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

Take a helicopter ride, watch piglets race and sample candied apples, deep-fried funnel cakes and elephant ears at this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, open today through Sunday, Nov. 2 at the 139-acre Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds.

The 11-day event, first held in 1965, draws around 70,000 attendees annually for a family-friendly slice of homespun Americana. Along with classic midway rides and food, the gathering offers live music, numerous kids’ activities, agriculture shows and new programming to keep things fresh for the fair’s regulars.

“We’re always excited to have something new that people haven’t seen before,” says the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair’s longtime volunteer President and CEO Cliff Barton. “This year, we’ll have helicopter rides, a glass blower and a ‘Meet the Dog Breeds’ demonstration.”

The fair is run almost exclusively by volunteers, many of whom have been involved for decades. Barton is a fixture around the event, even renting a travel trailer to sleep on site all 11 days. Despite decades of volunteering, he says the fair hasn’t lost its charm.

“When you walk out there and smell the food cooking, and hear the sound of kids laughing on the midway and see the lights come on, it’s just magical. It’s just a magical place,” he says.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair donates all proceeds to charity through its foundation. Barton says it has granted nearly $5 million over the course of its history to organizations like the Baton Rouge General’s Regional Burn Center, the Baton Rouge Zoo and the fair’s own scholarship program recognizing outstanding student volunteers.

With a massive schedule of events taking place over 11 days, it’s easy to tailor your fair outing your way.

6 things to experience at this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

A first glass experience

New this year, the State Fair will host daily glass-blowing demos by Georgia-based Hot Glass Academy. Artists will explain the historic craft of glass blowing and demonstrate how it’s done. Watch vases, cups, bowls, platters, flowers, and glass sculptures come to life in an array of vibrant shapes and colors.

Furry friends

From show dogs to racing piglets, the fair presents no shortage of critter-centric activities, many of them offered daily. New this year is the Cheramie Farms Petting Zoo, complete with friendly domesticated animals, and the Meet the Dog Breeds and Sport Dog Demonstration. A favorite returning event is Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, in which porcine racers hoof their way to victory. Don’t miss the hard work of regional youth farmers as they demonstrate their skills raising poultry, goats, cows, sheep and rabbits in weekend agriculture shows. And watch future rodeo riders test their sheep-riding mettle in the return of the kids’ Mutton Bustin’ contest.

Get creative

Activities for children and youth abound at the fair, and that goes beyond rides and games on the midway. Young folks can compete in a Lego building face-off, paint their own maracas or oyster shells, sit for caricatures or take part in the pumpkin decorating contest. And with Halloween right around the corner, check out how youth goat handlers showcase their costuming skills with the “Dress your Goat” competition.

Make it a food fest

Across the country, food is the centerpiece of any state fair, and Baton Rouge is no exception. Visit 24 food vendors serving more than 100 different menu items, including funnel cakes, candied apples, egg rolls, deep-fried blooming onions, brisket cheese fries, fried ribs, bacon nachos, jambalaya and gumbo. Among this year’s new offerings are fried turkey legs, elephant ears and churros. Come hungry.

Listen to the music

On weekends, the fair’s music stages come to life with live performances representing a variety of genres. Catch the Kings of Neon dance music glow party on Oct. 24, swamp pop and country from the I-10 Bound Band on Oct. 25 and Zydeco master Chubby Carrier on Oct. 26. Oz Born – The Ozzy Ozborn Experience will rev up Halloween crowds on Oct. 31 and country and Southern rock performer Ben Ragsdale takes the stage Nov. 1. Every day, catch fan favorite Washboard Willy One Man Band for his cheerful and eclectic brand of music, delivered from a hodgepodge of wearable instruments.

Take a ride

The fair’s not the fair without the midway, where thrill seekers find more than 40 rides and games. For the first time this year, the event will include self-serve ticket kiosks to speed up the purchase of wristbands. Hop on a white-knuckle spinning ride or the timeless Ferris wheel, then try your luck at a game of chance. For the first time this year, the fair will also offer helicopter rides with a separate ticket.

Purchase fair tickets in advance or at the fairgrounds. The fair runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 2 at 16072 Airline Highway. This is a clear bag event. For more information, head to the fair’s website.