How the 225 staff celebrates spring in the Capital Region

Warmer temps. Blooming flowers. Pollen’s yellow cast over seemingly everything. Yep, spring has sprung, meaning it’s time to revel in new seasonal activities (and stock up on allergy meds).

The 225 team is getting into the spirit of spring by dishing on our favorite things to do as the season blossoms around BR, from snagging seats on coffee shop patios to taking strolls through nature.

What’s your favorite springtime activity in Baton Rouge? Tell us about it by emailing [email protected]. Happy spring!

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Visiting LSU Hilltop Arboretum

“This is the time of year when Baton Rouge really puts on a show. The azaleas are blooming, everything is turning green, and the temperature is perfect. One of my favorite things to do right about now is to grab a blanket and some grocery-store snacks and have a picnic at LSU Hilltop Arboretum. Once a working farm, this pet-friendly 14-acre property is one of the city’s best-kept secrets, with its hundreds of species of native trees and wildflowers, plus a pond and miles of meandering trails. The hilly, grassy area near the ‘Cajun Prairie’-inspired wildflower meadow is ideal for a sunny-day picnic spread. I’m also intrigued that the Arboretum has added an art and wellness series this spring, with weekly free outdoor yoga sessions going on now and a spring flower pressing workshop starting in April.”

—Kelli Bozeman, 225 editor-in-chief

Sipping on lattes outside coffee shops

“When the sun starts to come out, I’ll take my iced coffee in a to-go cup, but I won’t be traveling far. Sitting outside of Garden District Coffee, Reve Coffee Lab or French Truck Coffee while I finish my drink is the best way to spend a sunny spring morning.”

—Catherine Clement, 225 digital staff writer

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Stocking up on garden supplies

“Spring always puts me in the mood to dig in the dirt and plant something. This year, I’ve given some choice garden real estate to colorful flowers for both me and the pollinators. I bought zinnias, coreopsis, purple coneflowers and black-eyed Susans and packets of sunflower seeds from Clegg’s, one of our many local nurseries in Baton Rouge. I’m hoping to have lots of pretty blooms this year for making flower arrangements for weekend entertaining. I’m especially excited about growing sunflowers, which are just starting to peep out of the soil. I’m not done yet. This week, I’m also planning to visit one of the East Baton Rouge Public Library’s free Seed Libraries to gather a few more seeds to attract bees and butterflies.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

Taking boiled crawfish to go

“Forget the weather, once my TikTok feed is filled with mukbangs of people cracking open crawfish, dipping them in butter and piling up shells on newspaper-covered tables, I know the spring season has begun. It feels like the algorithm knows it’s crawfish time before I even check the temperature, and it works. When one of these videos pops up, I end up at Crawfish To-Geaux on Nicholson or picking up from Sammy’s Grill on Highland within the hour. It’s quick and exactly what you need when you want that savory, spicy fix without turning it into a whole production. Don’t get me wrong; I love the long, slow weekend afternoons when my friends host a boil, sitting outside for hours and talking between bites—but sometimes you don’t want to commit to all of that. I want crawfish on a Monday just as much as I do on Saturday, and picking it up to take home gets the job done.”

—Charlotte Trentalange, 225 contributing writer

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Attending festivals

“In Louisiana, spring is festin’ season. I don’t make the rules. But I do follow them by making an appearance at any local fest I can catch before it gets so hot that being outdoors makes me melt. I’m already plotting what I want to wear to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and making a list of local makers I hope to see at Hot Art Cool Nights. This year, I also hope to catch a Live After Five show and am keeping my eyes peeled for all the weekend pop-up markets for some open-air retail therapy.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor