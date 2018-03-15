Alligators, turtles, peacocks and parrots all have one thing in common: They’re green. This Saturday, March 17, the Baton Rouge Zoo hosts Spring Green, giving Baton Rougeans a chance to see these creatures and many more.

The family-friendly event, held in celebration of “being green,” instructs attendees on how they can help wild animals and places. There will be a variety of amphitheater programs emphasizing living a greener lifestyle. The programs will focus on the negatives of littering and the positive effects of things like composting.

There will also be a “find the green” scavenger hunt throughout the zoo, along with games and crafts.

Regular zoo admission applies, which is $8.75 for adults and teens older than 12, $7.75 for seniors and $5.75 for children 2-12.

Spring Green is at the Baton Rouge Zoo 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 17. The grounds close at 5 p.m. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.