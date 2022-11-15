Christmas in the Country, sponsored by West Feliciana Tourism

While you’re making your holiday plans, consider St. Francisville’s Christmas in the Country, which takes place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4 at various locations in this charming West Feliciana community.

You’re guaranteed to get into the holiday spirit with so many special events, starting with the lighting of the town Christmas Tree on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks, a Jingle Bell Mingle with live music, food and art, a Living Nativity at First Baptist Church, and more. The weekend continues with family-friendly events like Breakfast with Santa, Rudolph Run 5K and Donner Dash 1-Mile Fun Run, a tour of holiday-decorated homes, Sounds of the Season concert, and a Christmas parade to conclude the weekend on Sunday at 2 p.m. There’s much more … click here for a complete list of events.

