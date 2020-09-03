[Sponsored] Sites & Bites: A perfect daytrip across the river

Sponsored by: Iberville Parish Tourism

There’s just something about taking a leisurely drive down a beautiful stretch of road. You’re relaxed—the radio is playing your favorite sing-along hits—and your worries seem to fly right out the open windows. Hop in the car and spend a day exploring the other side of the Mississippi in Iberville Parish.

Whether you take a relaxing ferry ride (still only $1.00 per car) or prefer the bridge, Iberville Parish delivers a daytrip full of fun. Travel down River Road, past fields of sugar cane and shady oaks, to experience the grandeur of the plantations, the Plaquemine Lock Historic Site, the Iberville Museum, and the Madonna Chapel, fabled to be the smallest Catholic church in the world.

Did you know?

Plaquemine has 120 structures in the National Register Historic District. Two driving tours showcase a variety of architectural styles standing as a legacy from the lumber industry of the late 19th and early 20th century. Historic buildings in their original location and condition along streets lined with oak trees, houses with decorative porches, and numerous wooden mill houses, all contribute to the city’s architectural legacy from its lumber industry days.

When in doubt:

The North Iberville Visitors Center is open, and its friendly staff can provide information and directions to any of Iberville’s unique cultural experiences, including the Visitors Center’s own baby alligator. Find more information and plan your route at

visitiberville.com. The interactive map puts the destination at your fingertips. Find it at map.ibervilleparish.com.

#8 The Last Wilderness

(Plaquemine, LA – Atchafalaya Basin Tours)

Take a small boat adventure on a swamp tour like no other. Breathtaking views, towering cypress trees, local culture, and native wildlife deep in the magical swamps of the Atchafalaya Basin where other swamp tours with their big boats can’t go. Great for people of all ages.

#10 Plaquemine Lock

(Plaquemine, LA)

Built in 1909, the Plaquemine Lock structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The area includes the Gary James Hebert Memorial Lockhouse, a museum and visitors center.

#20 Roberto’s River Road Restaurant

(St. Gabriel, LA)

Don’t forget to eat! Visit a local favorite and find out what made them a Best of 225 award winner. Roberto’s is a deliciously hidden gem serving up inspired dishes in a laid-back atmosphere.

#22 National Hansen’s Disease Museum

(Carville, LA)

Experience the Hansen’s Disease Museum and learn about the stigma that leprosy once posed in our community. Admission is free to the museum and grounds. The museum houses roughly 4000 square feet of exhibits inside, and the self-guided 9-stop audio driving tour takes you through the Carville Historic District. Audio CDs and maps are also available at no charge.