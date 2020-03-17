[Sponsored] Good times on the green: Find your new favorite happy hour

Sponsored by BREC

There’s no better way to unwind after a long day than a happy hour hang with friends. Sure, you could meet at a bar—again—or you could try something different. Even if you’ve never ventured beyond putt-putt, BREC’s golf courses are a good time for everyone. Playing a few holes gives you more than just a new hobby—you also get to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, have some competitive laughs with friends, partake in libations, rock some cool clothes, and hello: golf carts! With special twilight tee time rates, you can close out a busy day in the best possible way.

But golf is slow and boring, you say? Not so. Golf runs at a pretty fast pace that, coincidentally, also includes its fair share of socializing. Oh, but golf is stuffy—wrong again. These days, you’ll find golf has a pretty great sense of humor. Nobody said you have to follow the rules or even keep score. Just get out there, have some laughs and take a swing.

Kick it up a notch

BREC’s Santa Maria and Beaver Creek are some of the finest courses in the state. These verdant greens are ideal for a round with friends and because these courses have full-service restaurants, golfers can even enjoy festive beverages on the round. If you’re already a player, schedule your tee time, because a lot has changed. Golf isn’t just for the country club crowd— BREC has competitive pricing and ways for people of all ages and skill levels to learn the game.

Centered smack dab in the middle of city are BREC’s Webb Park, founded in 1924 and City Park in 1928. When you stop to think about how many Baton Rouge’s business and real estate deals were negotiated on these landmark courses, it establishes a certain reverence as you approach the greens. These courses were designed to give your strategy a workout with holes that aren’t too long from tee to green.

Find your new favorite hobby. For more information on BREC’s many courses, tournaments and tee times, visit golf.brec.org.