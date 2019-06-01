[Sponsored content] Not just for kids—Reading rewards for everyone this summer

Sponsored by
We know that participating in summer reading programs can help kids develop higher levels of literacy, but there are benefits for grown-ups, too. For adults, reading regularly keeps our brains active and allows us to practice mindfulness by making time to sit and enjoy a good book. This summer, our East Baton Rouge Parish Library has created a summer reading program for every age group, so everyone can participate and read for rewards.
This will get your pages turning: Adults ages 18 and older only need to read three books to receive a summer prize pack. Don’t worry—there are no tests or quizzes, and everything counts—yep, even your audio books. For more information about the 2019 Summer Reading Program for all ages, contact your library location directly, visit them online or follow @ebrpl.
Link up with the Digital Library
A UNIVERSE OF STORIES—This year’s theme is putting a special focus to the 50th anniversary of the very first moon landing—a fun subject for readers to explore.
PLAN COOL OUTINGS FOR HOT SUMMER DAYS—The Library is hosting events and special programming all summer long with something for everyone. Check out the events calendar here.
FIND PORTABLE READS—Visit the Digital Library for eBooks, Audiobooks, Magazines and more.
MORE TO EXPLORE—Find even more audiobooks and tablet goodies from Playaway and interactive online games in Early World of Learning and BrainHQ,
KIDS AGES 0-11
Tuesday, May 28 — Wednesday, July 31: Parents and guardians can sign up in the Children’s Room at any Library location. Children who reach their reading goals by Wednesday, August 15, will receive a reading certificate, a FREE book and other cool prizes, plus have their name entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate. Each child must read a minimum of only five books to complete the Summer Reading Program.
TEENS ENTERING GRADES 6-12
Tuesday, May 28—Wednesday, July 31: Tweens and teens can join by signing up in the Teen Section at any Library location and picking up their reading log starting. Teens can submit their reading logs though August 15. To complete the program, read any six regular books and receive six Library Bucks, a drawstring backpack, a stylish alien keychain, and a mini rocket launcher! Keep reading, and you’ll be entered into the weekly prize drawing. Every three regular books you read, three programs you attend, or line of Summer Reading Bingo you complete gets you an entry into the drawing for cool prizes like autographed books, virtual reality headsets and more. Read as much as you can, because the top reader across East Baton Rouge Parish will receive a Kindle Fire Tablet bundle.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!