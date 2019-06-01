[Sponsored content] Not just for kids—Reading rewards for everyone this summer

We know that participating in summer reading programs can help kids develop higher levels of literacy, but there are benefits for grown-ups, too. For adults, reading regularly keeps our brains active and allows us to practice mindfulness by making time to sit and enjoy a good book. This summer, our East Baton Rouge Parish Library has created a summer reading program for every age group, so everyone can participate and read for rewards.

This will get your pages turning: Adults ages 18 and older only need to read three books to receive a summer prize pack. Don’t worry—there are no tests or quizzes, and everything counts—yep, even your audio books. For more information about the 2019 Summer Reading Program for all ages, contact your library location directly, visit them online or follow @ebrpl.