A workshop at last year's Mini Maker Faire. Photo by Ischelle Martin

Remember show and tell from elementary school? The Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is kind of like that, only bigger.

Event organizers call it a “gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and love sharing what they can do.” This show and tell features engineers, artists, scientists and craftsmen who will be showcasing hobbies, experiments and projects.

The family-friendly event features more than 60 maker exhibits and interactive displays. Some of the featured exhibits include an amateur radio demonstration, planting your own bulbs, making a virtual reality headset from scratch and a special-effects makeup demonstration.

There will be several food trucks and carts on site, including Pops and Rockets, Smashburger and City Gelato.

The Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is this Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Admission is free, but registration is requested.