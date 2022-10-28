How to spend Halloween 2022 in Baton Rouge

Visit the state fair

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair continues all week, until Sunday, Nov. 6.

Take a break from trick-or-treating this year and over for some family-friendly fun on Monday. This annual event offers more rides and concession stands than you can get enough of. Magician Tim Spinosa will perform magic tricks while Mighty Mike will juggle bowling balls and sledgehammers. There will be Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo.

The Monday fair will be from 5-10 p.m. General admission is $10, children under 48 inches tall are admitted free, and the unlimited ride wristband is $30. Tickets are available for purchase upon entry. The Greater Baton Rouge Fair is at Lamar Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Pick up last-minute pumpkins in Zachary

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is hosting the last day of its Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza on Monday, Oct. 31.

Bring the family over for the perfect way to end Halloween season. Pumpkins of all sizes and colors will be available for purchase.

The patch is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pumpkins vary in price. St. Patrick’s is at 1322 Church St in Zachary.

Trunk-or-treat with EBRPL

The Greenwell Springs Regional Library is hosting a trick-or-treat alternative on Monday, Oct 31.

Kids can enjoy Halloween-themed stations and score candy at this mid-afternoon bash. The event is open to kids ages 3 to 11, and all children under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Trunk-or-treat runs from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Greenwell Springs Regional Library is located at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.

Dance to throwbacks at Chelsea’s Live

Chelsea’s Live’s popular 80’s Night is going all out with a Halloween Ball on Monday, Oct. 31.

Make sure to put on your best costumes to win some money! First place in the event’s costume contest will receive $250, second place will receive a $100 bar tab and third gets $50 worth of merch or ticket bundle. The Zipties and JT Oneal are scheduled to play ’80s hits for everyone to enjoy.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. General admission is $10 and is available for purchase here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Trick-or-treat by bike

Downtown East Social Ride is hosting a Halloween bike ride on Monday, Oct. 31.

Ride from Electric Depot and through the Garden District to experience the perfect trick-or-treat spot in town. Participants must bring their own bikes. This night ride encourages everyone to wear Halloween costumes and decorate their bikes with festive lights.

Find more info here. The event is free and will be from 6-8 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

Trick-or-treat in your neighborhood

Stick with the classic tradition of trick-or-treating on Monday, Oct. 31.

Whether you take the kiddos door-to-door or pass out candy from home with friends, there are few things that beat this family-favorite festivity on Halloween Night. Just be sure to follow best practices—and don’t be afraid to don a costume.

Trick-or-treating runs from 6-8 p.m. in East Baton Rouge Parish, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. in West Baton Rouge Parish.