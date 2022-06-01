×
Special Promotion: Celebrate the release of the Weddings issue with ‘inRegister’ June 2

  • By Special Promotions

Join our sister publication inRegister for a happy hour to toast to the 2022 edition of inRegister Weddings. Enjoy drink specials, food, live music by Capital City Soul, exciting giveaways and more, and be the first to see the new issue before it is released to the public! RSVP today here.

The party will take place Thursday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Jolie RentalsThe Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics of LouisianaTallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar, and Pilates Plus|Tread BR.


