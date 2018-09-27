Hailing from Madrid, lo-fi indie rock outfit Hinds is taking its talents to Baton Rouge this Saturday.

Formed in 2011, the all-female group has garnered a fair amount of international buzz thanks to its two full-length studio albums, 2016’s Leave Me Alone and 2018’s I Don’t Run. Its most recent project featured the hit single “The Club.”

The group originated as a duo featuring vocalists and guitarists Carlotta Cosials, a former Spanish TV star, and Ana Garcia Perrote. After attracting the attention of prominent music publications with its debut singles “Bamboo” and “Trippy Gum,” Hinds expanded its lineup to include bassist Ade Martin and drummer Amber Grimbergen.

Miami-based rock band Mustard Service will open for Hinds at its upcoming Mid City Ballroom performance.

Tickets to Hinds’ Baton Rouge show Saturday, Sept. 29, are $15 and can be purchased here. The show kicks off at 10 p.m. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S Acadian Thruway.

Watch Hinds’ music video for its track “The Club” below: