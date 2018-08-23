We know what you’re thinking—what is a “space rock” band? Well, in Papadosio’s case, it’s a five-piece collective of multi-instrumentalists known for its heady mix of rock, jazz and electronic sounds, though even this description does little to describe just how off-the-wall yet oddly familiar Papadosio’s music is. To fully understand, you simply have to listen for yourself.

Luckily for you, the experimental progressive rock band is bringing its summer tour to Baton Rouge. Catch Papadosio performing at Varsity Theatre this Wednesday.

The band’s first full-length album, Magreenery, was released in 2007. The band has gone on to release five more—its most recent project, Pattern Integrities, was released in 2016. The spacey quintet has also released hundreds of hours of live performances on its Bandcamp page, which you can gain access to by signing up for its monthly subscription plan.

Tickets to Papadosio’s performance at Varsity Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 29, are $15 and can be purchased here. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out Papadosio performing its track “Find Your Cloud” below: