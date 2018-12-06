The road has been long and bumpy for Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of the most prolific rock bands of all time, and it has come time for the group to hang up its hat. On Friday, you can catch the band on its farewell tour at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The tour, titled the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, will take the band to dozens of cities around the globe to bid their fans a fond farewell. Some high-profile supporting acts will tag along for select dates, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and .38 Special.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s journey into the rock history books has been a tumultuous one—during the band’s peak in 1977, lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines died in a tragic plane crash. The plane, which left from South Carolina, was headed for Baton Rouge. The crash took place just three days after the release of the group’s fifth studio album, Street Survivors (note the title of its farewell tour).

Despite its hardships, the band rebounded and kept rocking, with Ronnie’s younger brother Johnny taking the helm of lead vocalist. In 2006, they were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Black Sabbath, Blondie, Miles Davis and the Sex Pistols.

Ticket prices for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Dec. 7, vary by seating location and can be purchased here. The arena is at 275 S. River Road.

To get yourself ready for the show, check out a live performance of “Simple Man” below: