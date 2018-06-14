Put your detective caps on—a night of mystery, intrigue and murder awaits.

On Saturday, June 16, Nottoway Plantation & Resort will invite guests to participate in a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. They will enjoy a decadent four-course meal as a thrilling murder mystery unfolds before their very eyes.

The story, set in 1859, features the plantation’s original owners, John and Emily Randolph. Between dinner courses, actors dressed in historically accurate fashion will perform, inviting guests to participate in solving the mystery as the night goes on.

The dinner includes an appetizer of Louisiana crab cakes, a house salad, an entrée of roasted salmon and beef chateau and a dessert of chocolate tuxedo cake. A complimentary glass of wine, as well as access to a cash bar, is included in the ticket price.

Tickets for the dinner are $99 and can be purchased here. Alternatively, if you would like to stay the night at the plantation, special rates are being offered on rooms purchased alongside a dinner package. Nottoway Plantation & Resort is at 31025 Louisiana Highway 1.