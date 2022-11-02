A soiree, music festival, clothing swap and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Go to a storybook soiree on Thursday

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its 4th Edition Storybook Soiree on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Knock Knock is excited to welcome the adults back. This “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” affair will have live entertainment by the ‘80s band Werewolf, a silent auction, dancing and games. Tickets will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and specialty cocktails. The raised funds will support the museum’s educational initiatives.

The event is from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $100 and available for purchase here. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Enjoy a music festival on Saturday

Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is hosting its sixth annual A Taste of the Deep South music festival at Riverfront Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Formerly Henry Turner Jr. Day, this festival will feature various genres of music including blues, R&B, spoken word, jazz, latin and more. International cultural dancers will perform and festival food and other vendors will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The festival’s pre-party will be held on Nov. 3, click here for more information.

A Taste of the Deep South is from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and VIP tickets are available from $25 here. Riverfront Plaza is at 300 River Road South.

Visit a pop-up shop on Saturday

The Friends of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum is hosting its first-ever fall pop-up shop on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Vendors and boutiques will be present to sell various styles of clothing. A percent of sales will be donated to the museum. Visitor parking is located behind LSU Union on the corner of Tower and S. Campus Drive.

The shop will be open from 1-4 p.m. and is free to attend. It is located in the LSU Human Ecology Building lobby. The Human Ecology Building is on Tower Drive.

Swap your wardrobe on Sunday

The Hope Shop BR is hosting a fall clothing swap event on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Hope Shop is a program of non-profit Hands Producing Hope & Empowerment. Purchase your tickets and fill your tote with a new wardrobe in an affordable, sustainable way.

Tickets are $25 and available here. The swap is from 4-5p.m. The Hope Shop is at 1857 Government St.

View eyeopening prints all weekend

The LSU Museum of Art recently added the Pearlware, Polish, & Privilege: Art by Paul Scott exhibition. Go on a self-guided tour and enjoy this new feature that tackles environmental destruction, racism, gentrification and social injustice through inventive artwork.

Scott lives in rural Cumbria and considers himself a printmaker. The exhibit showcases Scott’s plates and platters that are mimic English porcelain originals while subtly showcasing motifs that tackle modern social issues. The exhibit runs through Feb. 26.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays. Click here to learn more. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St.