Support Baton Rouge’s burgeoning music scene at two local concert series this weekend: Live After Five and Sunday in the Park.

Check out Larry Garner at Live After Five

Tomorrow night, Louisiana Hall of Fame inductee and notable blues artist Larry Garner will take the Live After Five stage.

Larry Garner and the Boogaloo Blues Band have been touring since winning the 5th Annual International Blues Challenge in 1988. Garner is a five-time Blues Music Award nominee and has been named BBC’s Bluesman of the Year.

Seeing more than 100,000 attendees each year, Live After Five is the city’s longest running and most successful concert series. This free series, produced by the Downtown Business Association, runs four months of the year—April, May, September and October. Live After Five will be held 5-8 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 20, at Repentance Park, 275 River Rd. S.

Listen to The Mulligan Brothers at Sunday in the Park

Can’t make it Friday? Head downtown this Sunday for a performance by Americana folk-rock band The Mulligan Brothers.

This concert will be held as part of Sunday in the Park, a free concert series held each spring and fall. The series, hoping to celebrate community in a family-friendly environment, is hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and partly sponsored by 225.

In golfing terms, a ‘mulligan’ is a second chance. The band offers a second chance to each member of the group, all of whom once belonged to another band. The Mulligan Brothers helped them find their sound and play what they always wanted to play. The group has released two albums to date, The Mulligan Brothers and Via Portland.

During the concert, Capital City Grill Downtown and Stroubes Seafood Steaks will be serving food, and Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts’ Outdoor Full Bar will have a host of drinks available.

Sunday in the Park is this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2-5 p.m., at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St.