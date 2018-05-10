Get funky at the second annual Baton Rouge Funk Fest this Saturday, May 12, at Tin Roof Brewing Company.

The festival is an entire day devoted to local food, beer, artists and, of course, funk. Attendees can peruse crafts made by local artists, snack on food and drinks by Baton Rouge chefs and enjoy live musical entertainment.

A plethora of funk bands and musicians will be giving unique performances, including Captain Green, The Magic Word, Rae and the Line, The Field, Ugly, TheSecretBlackSociety, Feral Errol, Noisewater, The Brass Hats and Quarx.

The Baton Rouge Funk Fest will be held 11 a.m.-10 p.m. this Saturday, May 12, at Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St.

The festival is free and family friendly.