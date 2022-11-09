A slider eating showdown, fun run, Veterans Day events and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

See Mamma Mia! live on Thursday

Baton Rouge Magnet High School is putting on a lively production on Mama Mia! for the public for three nights, starting Thursday, Nov. 10.

Gather the family to see how young local thespians bring this classic, high-energy musical to life. Did you know Elvis Presley played on BRMHS’ very same stage at 20-years-old?

General admission is $15 and available for purchase here. Mamma Mia! will run from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. The production begins at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge Magnet High School Auditorium is at 2825 Government St.

Veterans land a free pizza on Friday

Louisiana personal injury attorney, Gordon McKernan, teamed with Lit Pizza to give a free pizza to 280 Louisiana veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

To honor those who’ve served, the first 20 veteran’s to show up will receive a free pizza at all 14 Lit Pizza locations in Louisiana.

This giveaway will be held all day, or until 20 veteran’s have received a free pizza. The Baton Rouge Lit Pizzas are at 9770 Bluebonnet Blvd. #1, 3930 Burbank Dr. and 7474 Corporate Blvd.

Sip beer with veterans on Friday

Tin Roof Brewing Company is hosting Vets on Tap: Veterans Day Charity Event on Friday, Nov. 11.

Veterans are taking over the taps where patrons can thank them for their service. All bar tips and 15% of draft sales will be donated directly to Heros Games Charity.

Vets on Tap will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Go on a night hike on Friday

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is hosting Swamp Flashlight Night on Friday, Nov. 11.

Grab some flashlights and friends for a leisurely night hike through swamp trails. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellant and wear closed-toed shoes. Staff will be present and facilitate animal encounters.

The trails are open from 5-9 p.m. and admission ends at 8:15 p.m. General admission fees apply. BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N Oak Hills Pkwy.

Run through the zoo on Saturday

The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th annual Zoo Run on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Put on your best running shoes, you’re in for a wild race. The event presents a two-mile race or a half-mile fun run (for ages 10 and under) throughout the zoo. Participants will get a glimpse of behind-the-scenes construction for a new zoo feature. All participants will receive a medal, free admission to the zoo for the day and refreshments after the race. This event is presented by Ochsner Health and all proceeds will support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts.

For more info, click here. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m., the kids half-mile Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 2-mile race begins at 8:15 a.m. Entry fees for the race are $40 and $25 for the Fun Run. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Rd.

Get some early Christmas shopping done on Saturday and Sunday

The very first Merry Market at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales opens this weekend, Saturday, Nov.12, and Sunday, Nov.13.

This ultimate family shopping show will present over 200 booths from local and out-of-town vendors. Santa’s workshop will feature Santa, face-painting and Christmas crafts. A Mimosas in the Morning VIP Shopping event on Saturday morning runs from 8-11 a.m. (advance purchase tickets are $25) and a children’s Cookies and Crafts with Santa event will be held on both days (advance purchase tickets are $30).

General admission is $10 and free for children 10 and under. Tickets are available on-site or in advance here. Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S St Landry Ave.

Enter a slider eating showdown on Sunday

Curbside Burgers is hosting a Burgers Slider Eating Showdown competition in celebration of sixth anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Brace yourself: The showdown, hosted by LSU football star a radio personality T-Bob Hebert, is a race to see who can eat the most sliders in 180 seconds. The winner will receive free Curbside for a year. Those who wish to enjoy their food at their own pace can also take part in raffle drawings and sample the burger joint’s special menu items in collaboration with Barbosa’s Barbecue.

The showdown and raffle will take place during halftime of the Saints vs. Steelers game, which begins at noon. The event is free, register here to be one of the first 25 to compete. Curbside Burgers is at 4158 Government St.