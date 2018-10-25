When you think about fun outdoor activities in Baton Rouge, hiking probably isn’t one of the first things that comes to mind. Well, we’re here to tell you it should be—especially with how nice the weather has been lately.

Thanks to the fine folks at BREC and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, there are plenty of trails in town to satisfy your hiking needs now that the weather is getting a little cooler. Sure, you won’t find much change in elevation. But you will be able to explore the types of beautiful scenery that only southeastern Louisiana can offer. Just make sure to pack some bug spray.

Read on for the full story from the October issue of 225.