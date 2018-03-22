This Saturday, kick off Women’s Empowerment Week at the Bossed Up to Glow Up brunch.

The event aims to motivate and inspire young girls and women who are looking to reach their greatest potential. Along with brunch, the event includes guest speakers, door prizes, fellowship and networking.

Speakers include Carla Baker, Nadia Francois, Dionne Croz-Smith, Adraine Conrad, Tosha Smith-Mills and Suzanne Branch.

Women’s Empowerment Week, which is organized by the Sistars of Empowerment, runs March 24-31. A variety of events will be held throughout the week including Let’s Talk Money, a presentation on money management; Motivation Recharge, a self-development workshop; Know Your Worth, a presentation related to domestic violence awareness; an ACT math study session, open mic night, cooking class and modeling lesson.

Sistars of Empowerment is a non-profit organization made up of a host of successful women, all of whom are working to empower local youth, help them succeed and become productive citizens.

Bossed Up to Glow Up is 9:30-11:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 24, at the Main Library at Goodwood, at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Click here to RSVP. For more information, contact [email protected].