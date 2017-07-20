Stroll and sip your way through The Shops of Acadian Village this afternoon at the 2017 Sip & Shop.

The 2017 Sip & Shop event includes door prizes, live music and, of course, food and refreshments.

Participating restaurants and shops:

• Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar

• Baby Bump Maternity & Children’s

• barre3

• Edit by LBP

• Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning

• The Keeping Room

• La Divina Italian Cafe

• lululemon

• Vertage Clothing

• Tiger People Clothiers

Shop from 4-8 p.m. at Acadian Village on Perkins (3535 Perkins Road). And sneak a peek of the new Ruby Slipper Cafe while you’re there.