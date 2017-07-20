Stroll and sip your way through The Shops of Acadian Village this afternoon at the 2017 Sip & Shop.
The 2017 Sip & Shop event includes door prizes, live music and, of course, food and refreshments.
Participating restaurants and shops:
• Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar
• Baby Bump Maternity & Children’s
• barre3
• Edit by LBP
• Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning
• The Keeping Room
• La Divina Italian Cafe
• lululemon
• Vertage Clothing
• Tiger People Clothiers
Shop from 4-8 p.m. at Acadian Village on Perkins (3535 Perkins Road). And sneak a peek of the new Ruby Slipper Cafe while you’re there.
