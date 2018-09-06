A marriage of fast-paced banter and sharp wit will take place at Family Dinner Comedy Troupe’s improv show at Manship Theatre this Friday.

The troupe, founded in 2002, is a mainstay at Manship Theatre. Its improv show is a monthly affair hosted in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, complete with live improv games in the vein of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

You might be familiar with the troupe thanks to its recurring Spoof Night! with Films at Manship events. Here, comedians watch classic films alongside the audience and rip them apart, more or less. Most recently, the troupe dissected Space Jam. Keep an eye out for the next Spoof Night! on Manship Theatre’s event calendar.

Keep in mind that the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe advertises its improv shows as “rated R-ish,” so you may want to hire a babysitter for this one.

Tickets to the Family Dinner Improv Show on Friday, Sept. 7, are $6. Purchase your tickets here. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will last for about 100 minutes. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.