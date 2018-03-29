Everything’s gonna be alright, because singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins will be back rockabye-ing Baton Rouge this Saturday, March 31.

Mullins, who specializes in alternative/country rock, has been on the music scene since the ’90s. In his early days, he traveled as a troubadour, playing in small Baton Rouge clubs such as the former M’s Fine and Mellow Café’ (now Roux House).

But, he is best known for his 1998 song “Lullaby,” which hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Throughout his career, he has released nine studio albums. His most recent, My Stupid Heart, was released in 2015.

Shawn Mullins performs at Manship Theatre this Saturday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. He will be joined in concert by special guest The Cupcake Strippers.

Tickets range in price from $39-$59 and may be purchased here.

Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.