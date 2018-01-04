This Saturday, the National Armwrestling League will be in town hosting one of several National Championship Qualifiers.

Men and women of all ages will be showing off their strength. Divisions include professional, amateur, novices and masters (arm wrestlers above the age of 49).

There are also three open divisions: heaviest to lightest, best of three and single elimination.

The qualifier, hosted by T. Bagent Armwrestling Super Series, preludes the National Armwrestling League National Championship, which will be held June 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Entry fees are $50 for men, $25 for women and masters and $10 for novices. The price includes multiple arms and divisions. Weigh-in is 3-4 p.m., with the event officially beginning at 5 p.m.

The National Championship Qualifier will be held at The Cadillac this Saturday, Jan. 6. The Cadillac is at 5454 Bluebonnet Blvd.

For more information, check out the Facebook page here or email [email protected].