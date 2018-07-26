‘Tis the season for some serious summer sales. Head to Perkins Rowe this Saturday to take advantage of special promotions, soak in live music, indulge in a few drinks and meet a Hawaiian Santa.

The shop-a-thon kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a “blogger crawl.” Here, attendees will make their way down Perkins Rowe alongside a handful of local influencers, including January Hart Rizzo, Angelle from Dashing Darlin’ and Kerrie from All Things Considered, among others. The blogger crawl lasts until 6:30 p.m.

Some of the special deals you can expect to see include 10% off of your entire purchase at Kendra Scott, up to 70% off the entire store at Yipsy and a two-week complimentary workout pass from LA Fitness. See a full list of promotions here.

After you’ve shopped to your heart’s content, you can wind down at Rock ‘n’ Rowe with Santa from 6-9 p.m. Local ’80s cover band Werewolf is slated to perform during this portion of the event as spectators take selfies with Hawaiian Santa.

If you want to take advantage of some of these deals, or if you just want to relax with some good music and a tropical Santa, all you need to do is stop by Perkins Rowe 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, July 28.