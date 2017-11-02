Hop in the car and make the short drive to Zachary tomorrow night for the sixth annual Fall Art Crawl, hosted by the Regional Arts Council of Zachary.

Socialize and shop while exploring the downtown area. Many visual arts will be stationed along the route, including Ricky O’Brien, Leiana Loveday Funck, Adelaide Franklin and Phoebe Veillion.

The popular Jewelry Row will showcase stamped jewelry and handmade products made by Kathryn Jenkins, Brittnay Allen, Audrey Kafkallides, Nettie Rose and Dawn Turner. Jewelry of all types, made in a variety of mediums including silver, copper, butterfly wings, beads and metal, will be available.

Musical acts Freddie Tablada, Doc Hearl, Mark Knapps, Anteeks, Brandon Routh and David and Isabelle Gruner will be performing at Maison Greige, Historic Village, eXpert Realty, Cypress Title, Bank of Zachary and Cajun Catch, respectively.

The Little Gym of Zachary is sponsoring the KidZone, with free children’s activities at the Bauman House. Child care will be offered at Zachary Karate.

Rouses Market will be serving complimentary wine at the Gazebo.

The sixth annual Fall Art Crawl is this Friday, Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m. Parking will be available on the crawl, with additional parking at First Baptist and St. John the Baptist.