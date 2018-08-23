Football season is upon us, and with it comes the time-honored tradition of sporting purple and gold to show your support for the home team.

If your game-day wardrobe needs some updating, don’t worry: The Baton Rouge Fashion Council has you covered.

This Saturday, the council will host its annual Fall Fashion Fest at Tin Roof Brewing Company. Here, you’ll be able to peruse an all purple and gold fashion selection for men, women and children from a number of local boutiques and vendors.

You’ll also be able to get a preview of this football season’s fashion trends at an outdoor fashion show hosted by local blogger Emily Dixon.

The fun doesn’t stop there—you’ll also be able to purchase good eats from local food trucks, indulge in some Tin Roof beer, play tailgating games, take advantage of a complimentary braid bar and participate in a free pop-up barre class courtesy of Vibe Barre. The council will also host a meet-and-greet with Miss LSU 2018 Olivia Rackley.

The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome, although you need to be 21 or older to enter Tin Roof’s tap room.

Fall Fashion Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.