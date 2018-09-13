After LSU’s bout with Auburn wraps up this Saturday, Sept. 15, you can head over to this month’s installment of Mid City Makers Market to peruse the latest offerings of local creatives.

The monthly gathering of Baton Rouge artists, musicians and chefs, aims to be a big part of Mid City’s cultural renaissance. Read 225‘s write-up on the market here.

If you can’t make it to this weekend’s market, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see what the Mid City Makers have to offer going forward. Check out the full market schedule here.

To get an idea of what local artists will be offering this weekend, meet the makers here—participating creatives specialize in everything from photography to cross-stitch.

Mid City Makers Market will take place Saturday, Sept. 15, 4-8 p.m. It is free to attend. The market is at 541 S. Eugene St.