The Red Stick has fostered a thriving community of local creators, and this month’s Baton Rouge Arts Market offers another chance to check out some great local art. The monthly market is set to take place this Saturday at the intersection of North Fifth and Main streets.

The market is held the first Saturday of every month (excluding January and April) in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market. Prospective art-buyers will be able to purchase a variety of local art directly from the artists themselves. The handcrafted art includes pottery, glass, jewelry, sculptures, soap, clothing, mosaics, photography and more.

This is a special year for the Baton Rouge Arts Market: November will mark its 20th anniversary. It started in 1988 as a modest event aimed at adding a little local flair to the farmers market, but it has since evolved into a massive event in its own right, featuring more than 150 local artists.

The market is Saturday, July 7, 8 a.m.-noon. It is free to attend.