The Junior League of Baton Rouge is inviting you to shop ’til you drop at its Hollydays market at the Raising Cane’s River Center this weekend.

When you purchase an item at the market, you are directly benefiting the Junior League, a local organization committed to empowering women and strengthening communities in Baton Rouge.

The long list of organizations partnered with the Junior League includes Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the Big Buddy Program and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, among many others.

The Hollydays festivities kick off tonight, 7-11 p.m., with Blitzen’s Bash, an opportunity to preview the market’s offerings and participate in a silent auction. If you can’t make it, you can bid from home—register here.

You can also enter into the Hollydays raffle for $5 per ticket. The prize? A 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA donated by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. To purchase raffle tickets, call 924-0298. The winning ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.

Of course, you can also opt to simply visit the market at any point this weekend—it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping, right? Market hours vary by day, so so view the full schedule here.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.