Can’t resist a good bargain? Neither can we. This Saturday, get your hands on a good book for a fraction of the price at the Recycled Reads Book Sale.

The sale, hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, will include hundreds of books from a variety of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, cooking, travel, crafts, textbooks, history, art and children’s.

DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will also be up for sale. These items were donated to the library, but were not added to its collection. The Recycled Reads sale allows the library to share these items with patrons.

Most of the items will be priced at $1 or less, cash only. Proceeds will benefit the Patrons of the Public Library group, which assists in funding community and children’s programming throughout the year, such as the author/illustrator program.

The Recycled Reads Book Sale is this Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will be at 3434 North Blvd.