Items for sale at last year's Mistletoe in March. Photo by Courtney Holden

This weekend, shop till ‘ya drop at the second annual Mistletoe in March shopping extravaganza.

The market features more than 60 local and out-of-state vendors, including boutique Southern Sophisticate; book store The Conundrum, which will be selling books by Louisiana authors; Creative Cajun Cooking, which will be cooking on-site and serving samples; personalized gift store Monogram Parade and children’s clothing boutique Meghan’s Closet. Jewelry, handmade and market items, Easter gifts, men’s and women’s clothing, sunglasses, baked goods, children’s gifts and the latest summer fashions will also be sold.

The event stems from the larger Mistletoe Market, an annual holiday shopping extravaganza held in November.

Admission is $6 and can be purchased at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Anna’s Grace, a nonprofit that supports families experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant loss, and the Cheering for Breanna Foundation, which fights against childhood cancer by raising funds for research, spreading awareness and supporting children and their families.

Mistletoe in March is this Saturday, March 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, March 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The market will be held in the atrium at the Belle of Baton Rouge, at 103 France St.