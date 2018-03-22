Earlier this week, we said goodbye to winter and hello to spring. With a new season, now’s the perfect time to spruce up your yard. This Saturday, March 24, stop by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Plant Sale to shop for spring sprouts and blooms.

More than 175 plant species will be for sale, including black-eyed susans, lantana, succulents, petunias, hibiscus, lilies and salvia. Each species was specifically selected because of its ability to thrive in local weather and growing conditions.

The sale will also include the largest local collection of Louisiana Super Plants. These plants, which include babywing begonia, frostproof gardenia and rabbiteye blueberry, were tested by researchers and growers for their beauty, vigor and marketability.

Louisiana Master Gardeners will be onsite helping shoppers pick out the right plants for them, based on individual preferences and lifestyles.

There will also be a butterfly and hummingbird plant display, a plant clinic, which will help in diagnosing diseased plants, a dirt-cheap booth with used garden tools and decor, and a children’s tent with hands-on learning activities.

Proceeds benefit a variety of programs, including the garden presentations at EBRPL, plant health clinics at local nurseries and Red Stick Market, and school and community gardens.

The 21st annual East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Plant Sale is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, March 24. In the event of rain, the sale will continue Sunday, March 25, noon-3 p.m.

The Plant Sale will be held on the grounds of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, at 4560 Essen Lane.