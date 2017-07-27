Seaux LA presents local music acts A.R., Ship of Fools, _thesmoothcat and Wumbo at Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop Friday, July 28.
Seaux LA is a Louisiana-based music collective, website and blog that supports and spreads information about local artists and musicians. At Friday’s event, guests will hear performances from local bands Ship of Fools and Wumbo and rappers A.R. and _thesmoothcat. Preview their music by clicking on each artist’s or band’s name.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover is $8 cash. Kerry Beary’s Atomic Pop Shop is at 2963 Government St. All ages are allowed entry, and ages 21 or older can BYOB with valid ID.
