Where to play around Baton Rouge this month
All month
Turn it up
Perkins Rowe and the Downtown Business Association both kick off their signature fall concert events this month. Rock N Rowe will be held each Thursday in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square beginning Thursday, Sept. 14. Across town in Rhorer Plaza, Live After Five takes place every Friday starting Friday, Sept. 15. Bust out your dancing shoes and lawn chairs, and get ready for two weekly opportunities to see local live music. perkinsrowe.com/rocknrowe and downtownbr.org/live-after-five
Lauren in Louisiana
Louisiana native Lauren Daigle is coming to Baton Rouge for a performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The singer-songwriter will bring her colorful Kaleidoscope tour to Baton Rouge and perform hits like “You Say” and “Thank God I Do.” raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Sept. 9
Celebrate the first home games in Tiger Stadium and A.W. Mumford Stadium as LSU takes on Grambling State and Southern University battles Jackson State University. Whether you’re tailgating on campus or at home, you won’t want to miss these matchups. lsusports.net and gojagsports.com
Sept. 16 + 17
Pups can make a splash and cool down at the End of Summer Pool Pawty at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. This fun-filled weekend includes multiple two-hour sessions for dogs of different sizes. Each pet must be accompanied by an adult. libertylagoon.com
Beats and blooms
The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is introducing a new concert series titled Music in the Gardens. Patrons can hear live music from local up-and-coming bands while taking in the beauty of the great outdoors. Set up a spot in the garden and get ready to sing and dance along with Baton Rouge musicians. lsuagcenter.com
Support local nonprofit BREADA at its annual fundraiser, Farm Fête. Held at the Raising Cane’s River Center, attendees can enjoy music, food, drinks and auctions. Proceeds support BREADA’s outreach programs like the Red Stick Farmers Market. farmfete.org
Sippin’ safari
Enjoy an ice-cold beer while learning about wildlife at the Baton Rouge Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo event complete with food, beer, live music and, of course, animals. Bust out your best safari ’fit and get ready to taste dozens of craft beer offerings onsite. brzoobrew.org
Sept. 28 + 29
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will hold its 46th Annual Author-Illustrator Program, featuring author Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrator Jeremy Boston. The program allows guests to hear the stories behind beloved books for children and young adults. ebrpl.com
New Orleans
Sept. 2: Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff with Garth Brooks, allstatesugarbowl.org
Sept. 23: Beignet Fest, beignetfest.com
Sept. 30: National Fried Chicken Festival, friedchickenfestival.com
Lafayette
Sept. 9: Second Saturday ArtWalk, downtownlafayette.org
Sept. 22: Bag of Donuts, rocknbowl.com
Sept. 23 + 24: Lafayette Art & Wine Fest, lafayettefestival.com
Arts Best Bets
Sept. 2
Emmy Award-winning actor Dana Carvey brings his comedy act to Baton Rouge for a hilarious show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. You may recognize the comedian from his iconic roles on Saturday Night Live and Wayne’s World. lbatonrouge.com
Sept. 9
Mid City Artisans will host a Poetry Slam in collaboration with 225 Theatre Collective. This family-friendly open mic event encourages local poets to share their work with the community while raising funds for both nonprofits. mid-cityartisans.com
Sept. 15-17 + 21-24
Grease is the word! Theatre Baton Rouge’s talented cast brings the fabulous ’50s to the stage with a rendition of the classic rock ‘n’ roll musical. Follow along with Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they make it through senior year at Rydell High while singing tunes like “Summer Nights” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie.” theatrebr.org
Sept. 19 + 20
A quartet of musicians from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will combine the works of composer Mozart and rock band Queen for Queen of the Night: A Concert with Candles. The symphony will stage two concerts, each limited to 75 tickets to ensure an intimate night of music. brso.org
Music Best Bets
Sept. 15
Miami-based music trio Magic City Hippies is traveling to Baton Rouge to bring its psych-funk summer party music to Chelsea’s Live. Listen and sing along as the band brings the vibe of a pool party to the stage. chelseaslive.com
Sept. 17
Follow the webs to the Raising Cane’s River Center to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert. This musical experience allows you to watch the entire animated film accompanied by a live orchestra performance and a scratch DJ. Don’t miss out on this unique viewing of the 2018 hit movie. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Sept. 22
Soul and R&B musical group The Spinners will bring their act to L’Auberge for a night of all their classic hits along with a few newer songs. The group’s over 60-year legacy proves that they know how to take the stage and entertain. lbatonrouge.com
|
|
Sept. 28
Louisiana Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tab Benoit will perform a lively show with his Delta blues sound at Manship Theatre. Watch as the Louisiana native shows off his guitar skills and shreds all his notable numbers. manshiptheatre.org
This article was originally published in the September 2023 issue of 225 magazine.
