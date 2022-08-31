September 2022 Calendar of Events

SEPT. 3

Get ready for a night of laughs at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel when Ron White (a.k.a. “Tater Salad”) takes the stage. White has entertained crowds as a stand-up comedian for over 30 years. Known as a comedic storyteller, he’s sure to share some hilarious life stories. tatersalad.com

SEPT. 10

Battle of Baton Rouge: Tiger Stadium hosts one of the most exciting games of the season, when the LSU Tigers take on the Southern University Jaguars for the first time. Come out and watch as two of Baton Rouge’s most beloved teams compete for all the bragging rights—and what’s sure to be a halftime show to remember, as LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland and Southern’s Human Jukebox play classic tunes and fight songs. gojagsports.com and lsusports.net

SEPT. 10-11

A trip to yesteryear: Go back a few decades at the Oldies But Goodies Fest in Port Allen. Iron your bell-bottoms and get your dancing shoes on. This festival is all about remembering the good old days through a barbecue cook-off, live music, and hula hoop and jitterbug contests. westbatonrouge.net

SEPT. 17

Grab your furry, four-legged friend and head over to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon for the End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty. During these hot summer days, everyone deserves to cool down, including your fur babies. There will be three different swim sessions throughout the day. Each session is designated for a certain dog size and is limited to 100 dogs. Let the dogs out to splash and play one more time before summer ends. libertylagoon.com

SEPT. 20

The Carden International Circus is coming to town and stopping at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. From elephants to acrobats, it will showcase spectacular tricks from both human and animal performers. Come a little early to participate in the pre-show activities, which include up-close animal interactions, face painting, bounce houses and more. spectacularcircus.com

SEPT. 24

Get ready for a bright and colorful day at West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Family Color Run. Get the family all dressed up in their best plain white T-shirts, because once the run starts, the colored dust will fly and you’ll all be covered in bright hues from head to toe. The library will also host airbrush body painting and a pre-party before the run kicks off. wbrpl.com

SEPT. 30

Step right up: A different kind of circus is coming to town. Get ready for a unique experience when Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow comes to Chelsea’s Live. This show is known for extreme tricks and performances, like fire breathing and eating, foot archery, sword swallowing and more. Hellzapoppin performers put on an unforgettable show that will make audience members face their fears. See this amazing group of wild circus performers as they take the stage at Chelsea’s. hellzapoppin.com

SEPT. 30

LASM celebrates 60 years: The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating a big birthday this month. As the museum turns 60, it’s pulling out all the stops for a gem-studded gala. During the Diamonds of History event, LASM will unveil its newest exhibit by New Orleans pop artist Ashley Longshore. The exhibit will feature pieces from Longshore’s “Mighty Women” collection, which includes colorful portraits of influential ladies like Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou, Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and more. lasm.org

ARTS BEST BETS

ALL MONTH

Come out to Baton Rouge Gallery to see three new artists on display. This month’s exhibit includes pieces from Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton, three different artists whose colorful works span canvas, wood, metal and silkscreen prints. Head to the First Wednesday Opening Reception on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you can’t make it to that event, these works will be on display through Thursday, Sept. 29.

batonrougegallery.org

SEPT. 9-11 + 15-18

The talented performers at Theatre Baton Rouge are putting on John Patrick Shanley’s 2004 play Doubt: A Parable. This story follows Father Flynn as he tries to change the strict rules upheld by the rigid Sister Aloysius Beauvier at the parish school. After the young and naive Sister James reports that she saw Flynn meet privately with the school’s only African American student, Beauvier becomes suspicious of inappropriate behavior and begins to investigate and blackmail Flynn. This play is all about the evils of gossip and doubt, and will leave audiences wondering what side is true. theatrebr.org

SEPT. 10

Mid-City Artisans holds a Kids Makers Market that showcases the work of young makers ages 6 to 17. Register your children to participate and meet other artsy friends, or bring them to the market to create in the Craft Room for $5. This market is a great introduction for children who want to showcase their creativity or sell their art or culinary work. mid-cityartisans.com

SEPT. 18

The LSU Textile & Costume Museum is welcoming a very special guest for its annual meeting at the Human Ecology building. LSU alumna and New Orleans designer Yvonne LaFleur will present “Blue Jeans to Bridal Gowns,” which chronicles the iconic clothier’s 40-plus-year journey in the fashion world. LaFleur will also donate some of her pieces to the museum’s collection. lsu.edu/textilemuseum

MUSIC BEST BETS

SEPT. 9

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Gill is bringing all his R&B hits to the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Though Gill has grown as an artist since being discovered at age 16, he’s sure to play all his classic songs along with some newer ones off of his latest album, from “My, My, My” to “Perfect Combination.” lbatonrouge.com

SEPT. 23

Gary Allan is making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The country artist’s Ruthless tour is named after his most recent album, which tells the story of his career spanning from the ’90s until now. Along with newer songs, you’re sure to hear a few classics like “Watching Airplanes” and “Her Man,” too. garyallan.com

SEPT. 23

Prepare for a night of entertainment with Mid-City Artisans’ Music & Improv Show. New Orleans band Tiffany Pollack & Co. will take the stage to provide the tunes for the musical portion of the show. Then, 225 Theatre Collective will perform its improv act to complete the night. mid-cityartisans.com

SEPT. 25

Folk-rock band Dawes will take the stage at Manship Theatre to give south Louisiana a taste of their southern California sound. This band has been on tour with rock band The Killers and has even had its music featured in the film I Want You Back. manshiptheatre.org

