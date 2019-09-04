September 2019 Calendar of Events

LSU Tigers

Sept. 7: at University of Texas — Austin

Sept. 14: vs. Northwestern State

Sept. 21: at Vanderbilt

Southern Jaguars

Sept. 7: at Memphis

Sept. 14: vs. Edward Waters College

Sept. 21: at Florida A&M

Sept. 28: at Arkansas — Pine Bluff

Sept. 1

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

Bring your furry friend to BREC’s End of the Summer Pool Pawty. Splash around in the usually humans-only swim park at Liberty Lagoon. There will be three sessions for dogs of varying sizes. Only 100 dogs will be allowed per session, so come early! libertylagoon.com

Sept. 7

The Baton Rouge School of Rock, alongside School of Rock Metairie and New Orleans, hosts a mini festival inspired by Woodstock’s 50th anniversary at Perkins Rowe. More than 40 students will perform iconic songs. Find the event on Facebook

Sept. 12

GALA GOES GLOBAL

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel hosts The Gala Goes Global, the 2019 Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center gala to raise funds for cancer services. This year’s theme takes guests on a “culinary tour of the globe” with local chefs preparing internationally inspired dishes. Support the cause during silent and live auctions. marybird.org

Sept. 15

Go back to Downton with the Crawleys as Louisiana Public Broadcasting hosts the Baton Rouge premiere of the feature film Downton Abbey. Friends of LPB will host a pre-reception including Champagne and sweets before the early-release screening. bontempstix.com

Sept. 20

Splash a little color into your life with the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s 34th annual gala, Chroma: Color Your Senses. Read more on page 92. lasm.org

Sept. 21

Join the Petite Princess Company for its fourth annual Royal Princess Ball at the Old State Capitol. Watch performances by six princesses and a coronation while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing. petiteprincesscompany.com

Sept. 25

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belle of Baton Rouge with a night of drinks and dancing. belleofbatonrouge.com

Sept. 26

BUST OUT

Join Woman’s Hospital as it raises money to “Bust Breast Cancer” with its annual bra art fashion show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Proceeds from the event support Woman’s mammography coaches and breast service at the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion. The event will feature live and silent auctions as well as a chef’s showcase. womans.org

Sept. 27

Up, Up and Away

The annual Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center with live music, food, fireworks, a carnival and, of course, tethered balloon rides. ascensionballooning.com

Sept. 28

Learn about an ancient healing technique as Magnolia Yoga hosts Ayurveda: Healing Rituals for Every Day at White Star Market. Learn how nature affects your physical and emotional health with instructor Amanda Mays. magnoliayogabr.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Sept. 1-2

Southern Decadence, southerndecadence.net

Sept. 7-8

Lizzo at The Fillmore, fillmorenola.com

Sept. 14

2nd Annual New Orleans Irish Festival, irishfestneworleans.org

Sept. 21

NOLA on Tap Beer Fest, nolaontap.org

Sept. 21

New Orleans Oddities and Curiosities Expo, odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

LAFAYETTE

Sept. 3

Backstreet Boys at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

Sept. 7

Ragin’ Cajuns’ first home game, ragincajuns.com

Sept. 22

Carrie Underwood at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

Sept. 28

Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade, vermilionville.org

Sept. 29

2019 Louisiana Bridal Expo, labridalexpo.weebly.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Sept. 3-27

Baton Rouge Gallery presents new work by mixed-media artist Dawn Black, print media artist Danielle Burns, sculptor and printmaker Leslie Friedman and printmaker Kathryn Hunter. batonrougegallery.org

Sept. 12

Join the LSU Museum of Art for the opening reception of “Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self.” Artists Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Doron Langber and Heidi Hahn will be in attendance to answer questions about the figurative paintings, which explore how we present ourselves to others and internally. lsumoa.org

Sept. 25 – Oct. 6

The LSU School of Theatre presents Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind, a backstage comedy that satirizes racism found in the theater world. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Sept. 3

Atlanta heavy metal band Attila plays the Varsity Theatre, fresh off the successful release of its eighth full-length album, Villain. varsitytheatre.com

Sept. 5

Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market welcomes Alabama’s Sugarcane Jane. The married duo play a blend of acoustic country music with fresh harmonies. dysonhouselr.com

Sept. 7

Austin’s Black Pumas plays Mid City Ballroom. The duo led by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada was described by KCRW as “Wu-Tang Clan meets James Brown.” midcityballroom.com

Sept. 9

Manship Theatre welcomes Americana singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Alicia Michilli. Keb’ Mo’ is a four-time Grammy winner, while Michilli is an R&B artist best known for her run on America’s Got Talent. manshiptheatre.org

Sept. 13

Flow Tribe brings its Cuban-infused funk to the Varsity Theatre. The six New Orleans natives are high school buds who have been playing and writing together since 2004. varsitytheatre.com

Sept. 19

Steve Conn plays Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market. Conn made a name for himself playing piano, organ and accordion for Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Loggins and many more. dysonhouselr.com

Sept. 20

Manship Theatre hosts the Red Dragon Songwriter Series with special guest Band of Heathens. The Austin rock band will be joined by Baton Rouge’s own The Cupcake Strippers. manshiptheatre.org

Sept. 24

STARSET, alongside bands HYDE and Palisades, plays the Varsity Theatre for a night of immersive rock ’n’ roll. STARSET is known for incorporating video and AR into its performances. varsitytheatre.com

Sept. 28

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel welcomes the Oak Ridge Boys. The group’s four-part harmonies have earned it Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. lbatonrouge.com