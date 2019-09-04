September 2019 Calendar of Events

LSU Tigers
Sept. 7: at University of Texas — Austin
Sept. 14: vs. Northwestern State
Sept. 21: at Vanderbilt
Southern Jaguars
Sept. 7: at Memphis
Sept. 14: vs. Edward Waters College
Sept. 21: at Florida A&M
Sept. 28: at Arkansas — Pine Bluff
Sept. 1
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
Bring your furry friend to BREC’s End of the Summer Pool Pawty. Splash around in the usually humans-only swim park at Liberty Lagoon. There will be three sessions for dogs of varying sizes. Only 100 dogs will be allowed per session, so come early! libertylagoon.com
Sept. 7
The Baton Rouge School of Rock, alongside School of Rock Metairie and New Orleans, hosts a mini festival inspired by Woodstock’s 50th anniversary at Perkins Rowe. More than 40 students will perform iconic songs. Find the event on Facebook
Sept. 12
GALA GOES GLOBAL
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel hosts The Gala Goes Global, the 2019 Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center gala to raise funds for cancer services. This year’s theme takes guests on a “culinary tour of the globe” with local chefs preparing internationally inspired dishes. Support the cause during silent and live auctions. marybird.org
Sept. 15
Go back to Downton with the Crawleys as Louisiana Public Broadcasting hosts the Baton Rouge premiere of the feature film Downton Abbey. Friends of LPB will host a pre-reception including Champagne and sweets before the early-release screening. bontempstix.com
Sept. 20
Splash a little color into your life with the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s 34th annual gala, Chroma: Color Your Senses. Read more on page 92. lasm.org
Sept. 21
Join the Petite Princess Company for its fourth annual Royal Princess Ball at the Old State Capitol. Watch performances by six princesses and a coronation while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres and dancing. petiteprincesscompany.com
Sept. 25
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belle of Baton Rouge with a night of drinks and dancing. belleofbatonrouge.com
Sept. 26
BUST OUT
Join Woman’s Hospital as it raises money to “Bust Breast Cancer” with its annual bra art fashion show at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Proceeds from the event support Woman’s mammography coaches and breast service at the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion. The event will feature live and silent auctions as well as a chef’s showcase. womans.org
Sept. 27
Up, Up and Away
The annual Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center with live music, food, fireworks, a carnival and, of course, tethered balloon rides. ascensionballooning.com
Sept. 28
Learn about an ancient healing technique as Magnolia Yoga hosts Ayurveda: Healing Rituals for Every Day at White Star Market. Learn how nature affects your physical and emotional health with instructor Amanda Mays. magnoliayogabr.com
On the road
NEW ORLEANS
Sept. 1-2
Southern Decadence, southerndecadence.net
Sept. 7-8
Lizzo at The Fillmore, fillmorenola.com
Sept. 14
2nd Annual New Orleans Irish Festival, irishfestneworleans.org
Sept. 21
NOLA on Tap Beer Fest, nolaontap.org
Sept. 21
New Orleans Oddities and Curiosities Expo, odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
LAFAYETTE
Sept. 3
Backstreet Boys at the Cajundome, cajundome.com
Sept. 7
Ragin’ Cajuns’ first home game, ragincajuns.com
Sept. 22
Carrie Underwood at the Cajundome, cajundome.com
Sept. 28
Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade, vermilionville.org
Sept. 29
2019 Louisiana Bridal Expo, labridalexpo.weebly.com
ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
Sept. 3-27
Baton Rouge Gallery presents new work by mixed-media artist Dawn Black, print media artist Danielle Burns, sculptor and printmaker Leslie Friedman and printmaker Kathryn Hunter. batonrougegallery.org
Sept. 12
Join the LSU Museum of Art for the opening reception of “Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self.” Artists Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Doron Langber and Heidi Hahn will be in attendance to answer questions about the figurative paintings, which explore how we present ourselves to others and internally. lsumoa.org
Sept. 25 – Oct. 6
The LSU School of Theatre presents Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind, a backstage comedy that satirizes racism found in the theater world. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre
MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
Sept. 3
Atlanta heavy metal band Attila plays the Varsity Theatre, fresh off the successful release of its eighth full-length album, Villain. varsitytheatre.com
Sept. 5
Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market welcomes Alabama’s Sugarcane Jane. The married duo play a blend of acoustic country music with fresh harmonies. dysonhouselr.com
Sept. 7
Austin’s Black Pumas plays Mid City Ballroom. The duo led by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada was described by KCRW as “Wu-Tang Clan meets James Brown.” midcityballroom.com
Sept. 9
Manship Theatre welcomes Americana singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Alicia Michilli. Keb’ Mo’ is a four-time Grammy winner, while Michilli is an R&B artist best known for her run on America’s Got Talent. manshiptheatre.org
Sept. 13
Flow Tribe brings its Cuban-infused funk to the Varsity Theatre. The six New Orleans natives are high school buds who have been playing and writing together since 2004. varsitytheatre.com
Sept. 19
Steve Conn plays Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market. Conn made a name for himself playing piano, organ and accordion for Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Kenny Loggins and many more. dysonhouselr.com
Sept. 20
Manship Theatre hosts the Red Dragon Songwriter Series with special guest Band of Heathens. The Austin rock band will be joined by Baton Rouge’s own The Cupcake Strippers. manshiptheatre.org
Sept. 24
STARSET, alongside bands HYDE and Palisades, plays the Varsity Theatre for a night of immersive rock ’n’ roll. STARSET is known for incorporating video and AR into its performances. varsitytheatre.com
Sept. 28
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel welcomes the Oak Ridge Boys. The group’s four-part harmonies have earned it Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. lbatonrouge.com
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!