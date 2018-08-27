September 2018 Calendar of Events

Sept. 1
ROWIN’ ON THE RIVER
Dive into Labor Day weekend with a paddle race down the river. The BIG River Paddle Championship 2018 is a 13.1-mile paddle race on the Mississippi River ending at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Register at ultrasignup.com.
Sept. 1-2
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Celebrate today’s soldiers and the veterans of yesterday at the USS KIDD’s Living History Weekend. Naval interpreters will be aboard the ship to tell tales of sea life and discuss the naval destroyer’s operations. Living history interpreters from all other branches of services will be posted across the museum grounds and Riverfront Plaza, as well. usskidd.com
Sept. 13
HAVE A ROARING GOOD TIME
Fight cancer with food, fun and flapper dresses at The Gala Goes Gatsby, the new version of this year’s Capital Chefs Showcase. Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services join forces to present the event, which includes food, drinks and prohibition-era entertainment. 6-10 p.m. thegalagoes.org
Sept. 21-22
UP IN THE AIR
Reach new heights as the annual Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center with live music, barbecue, fireworks, rides and more. ascensionballooning.com
Sept. 22
Shop till you drop at the Old SBR Fall Fest Pop Up Shop. The Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group gathers local vendors selling clothing, accessories, jewelry, handbags and food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Register with Eventbrite.
Sept. 27
Deaf Focus hosts its 3rd Annual EatDrinkSign! during Deaf Awareness Week at Driftwood Cask & Barrel. All servers are deaf, and guests are encouraged to place orders in American Sign Language. 6-10 p.m. deaffocus.org
Sept. 28
Catch the coolest cats in town at Cat Tails & Cocktails: GO WILD! at Crowne Plaza. Cat Haven hosts its 17th annual fundraising party in support of the organization’s no-kill mission. 7-10 p.m. cathaven.org
Sept.29
Why buy new books when you can fill your shelves with thrifted finds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts its monthly Recycled Reads Gift Book Sale. Scour the multitudes of genres, including art, fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, travel, crafts, children’s and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ebrpl.com
On the road
NEW ORLEANS
Sept. 10-16
Restaurant Week New Orleans, restaurantweekneworleans.com
Sept. 15
Irish Fest New Orleans, irishfestneworleans.org
Sept. 22
Nola on Tap, nolaontap.org
LAFAYETTE
Sept. 15
Thrivefest, find tickets on Eventbrite
Sept. 21 – Oct. 5
Concerts at Couret, southernlifestyledevelopment.com
ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
Sept. 2-27
Baton Rouge Gallery’s September exhibition features work from David Dubose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry. Catch the first Wednesday opening reception Sept. 5, 6-9 p.m., and an artist talk Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. batonrougegallery.org
Sept. 6
The LSU Museum of Art hosts a reception for photographer Jerry Uelsmann, where he’ll discuss his exhibition, “Confluence.” 6-8:30 p.m. The museum will provide hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Admission is $10 for the public, $5 for students and faculty and free for LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org
Sept. 13
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents “American Greats,” a celebration of award-winning American composers. The concert will include pieces from Antonin Dvořak and Jennifer Higdon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. brso.org
Sept. 14
Opera Louisiane starts its 2018-19 season with an opening night concert at Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. operalouisiane.com
Sept. 15
Baton Rouge Gallery teams up with Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico for the event #PoetsforPuertoRico. The evening benefits El Departamento De La Comida’s objective to rebuild 200 Puerto Rico farms that were damaged during Hurricane Maria. 7 p.m. batonrougegallery.org
Sept. 17
The Louisiana Sinfonietta presents a concert with great soloists from New York and LSU at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. 2 p.m. louisianasinfonietta.org
Sept. 29
Baton Rouge Gallery’s final Movies & Music on the Lawn of the season combines Faust with an original score from Ship of Fools. 8-10 p.m. batonrougegallery.org
Closing this month
Catch the Louisiana Art & Science Museum three food-related exhibitions, including “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography,” before they close Sept. 16. lasm.org
MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
Sept. 1
Modern bluegrass five-piece Punch Brothers plays Manship Theatre, performing songs from the band’s self-produced studio album All Ashore. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Sept. 14
Dyson House Listening Room hosts local indie-rock group Ship of Fools with special guests Hurricane Becca and Her Outer Band. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Sept. 14
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel welcomes country music singer-songwriter Clint Black. 8 p.m. lbatonrouge.com
Sept. 16
Catch Chicago-born DJ Whethan performing with special guests Chet Porter and Win & Woo at the Varsity Theatre. 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com
Sept. 21
Mid City Ballroom presents Louisiana native Ben Millburn and his psychedelic rock band Sunglass Moustache with special guests Hydra Plane and Quarx. 8:30 p.m. midcityballroom.com
Sept. 27
Australian country singer Catherine Britt performs with The Cold Cold Hearts and Ben Bell at Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Sept. 28
Live After Five returns to downtown Baton Rouge for its fall season. The lineup hadn’t been released at press time, but the weekly concert series runs every Friday, Sept. 28-Nov. 2. downtownbr.org
All month long
Perkins Rowe’s Rock N Rowe returned in August with its fall concert series starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 18. This month, see Minos the Saint (Sept. 6), BURNHOUSE (Sept. 13), a singer/songwriter night (Sept. 20) and Chase Tyler Band (Sept. 27). perkinsrowe.com
