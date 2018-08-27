September 2018 Calendar of Events

Sept. 1

ROWIN’ ON THE RIVER

Dive into Labor Day weekend with a paddle race down the river. The BIG River Paddle Championship 2018 is a 13.1-mile paddle race on the Mississippi River ending at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Register at ultrasignup.com.

Sept. 1-2

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Celebrate today’s soldiers and the veterans of yesterday at the USS KIDD’s Living History Weekend. Naval interpreters will be aboard the ship to tell tales of sea life and discuss the naval destroyer’s operations. Living history interpreters from all other branches of services will be posted across the museum grounds and Riverfront Plaza, as well. usskidd.com

Sept. 13

HAVE A ROARING GOOD TIME

Fight cancer with food, fun and flapper dresses at The Gala Goes Gatsby, the new version of this year’s Capital Chefs Showcase. Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services join forces to present the event, which includes food, drinks and prohibition-era entertainment. 6-10 p.m. thegalagoes.org

Sept. 21-22

UP IN THE AIR

Reach new heights as the annual Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center with live music, barbecue, fireworks, rides and more. ascensionballooning.com

Sept. 22

Shop till you drop at the Old SBR Fall Fest Pop Up Shop. The Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group gathers local vendors selling clothing, accessories, jewelry, handbags and food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Register with Eventbrite.

Sept. 27

Deaf Focus hosts its 3rd Annual EatDrinkSign! during Deaf Awareness Week at Driftwood Cask & Barrel. All servers are deaf, and guests are encouraged to place orders in American Sign Language. 6-10 p.m. deaffocus.org

Sept. 28

Catch the coolest cats in town at Cat Tails & Cocktails: GO WILD! at Crowne Plaza. Cat Haven hosts its 17th annual fundraising party in support of the organization’s no-kill mission. 7-10 p.m. cathaven.org

Sept.29

Why buy new books when you can fill your shelves with thrifted finds? The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosts its monthly Recycled Reads Gift Book Sale. Scour the multitudes of genres, including art, fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, travel, crafts, children’s and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ebrpl.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Sept. 10-16

Restaurant Week New Orleans, restaurantweekneworleans.com

Sept. 15

Irish Fest New Orleans, irishfestneworleans.org

Sept. 22

Nola on Tap, nolaontap.org

LAFAYETTE

Sept. 15

Thrivefest, find tickets on Eventbrite

Sept. 21 – Oct. 5

Concerts at Couret, southernlifestyledevelopment.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Sept. 2-27

Baton Rouge Gallery’s September exhibition features work from David Dubose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry. Catch the first Wednesday opening reception Sept. 5, 6-9 p.m., and an artist talk Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

Sept. 6

The LSU Museum of Art hosts a reception for photographer Jerry Uelsmann, where he’ll discuss his exhibition, “Confluence.” 6-8:30 p.m. The museum will provide hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Admission is $10 for the public, $5 for students and faculty and free for LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org

Sept. 13

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents “American Greats,” a celebration of award-winning American composers. The concert will include pieces from Antonin Dvořak and Jennifer Higdon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. brso.org

Sept. 14

Opera Louisiane starts its 2018-19 season with an opening night concert at Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. operalouisiane.com

Sept. 15

Baton Rouge Gallery teams up with Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico for the event #PoetsforPuertoRico. The evening benefits El Departamento De La Comida’s objective to rebuild 200 Puerto Rico farms that were damaged during Hurricane Maria. 7 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

Sept. 17

The Louisiana Sinfonietta presents a concert with great soloists from New York and LSU at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. 2 p.m. louisianasinfonietta.org

Sept. 29

Baton Rouge Gallery’s final Movies & Music on the Lawn of the season combines Faust with an original score from Ship of Fools. 8-10 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

Closing this month

Catch the Louisiana Art & Science Museum three food-related exhibitions, including “Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography,” before they close Sept. 16. lasm.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Sept. 1

Modern bluegrass five-piece Punch Brothers plays Manship Theatre, performing songs from the band’s self-produced studio album All Ashore. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Sept. 14

Dyson House Listening Room hosts local indie-rock group Ship of Fools with special guests Hurricane Becca and Her Outer Band. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Sept. 14

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel welcomes country music singer-songwriter Clint Black. 8 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

Sept. 16

Catch Chicago-born DJ Whethan performing with special guests Chet Porter and Win & Woo at the Varsity Theatre. 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Sept. 21

Mid City Ballroom presents Louisiana native Ben Millburn and his psychedelic rock band Sunglass Moustache with special guests Hydra Plane and Quarx. 8:30 p.m. midcityballroom.com

Sept. 27

Australian country singer Catherine Britt performs with The Cold Cold Hearts and Ben Bell at Dyson House Listening Room. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Sept. 28

Live After Five returns to downtown Baton Rouge for its fall season. The lineup hadn’t been released at press time, but the weekly concert series runs every Friday, Sept. 28-Nov. 2. downtownbr.org

All month long

Perkins Rowe’s Rock N Rowe returned in August with its fall concert series starting at 6 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 18. This month, see Minos the Saint (Sept. 6), BURNHOUSE (Sept. 13), a singer/songwriter night (Sept. 20) and Chase Tyler Band (Sept. 27). perkinsrowe.com